He molested Coast children on camera, after he got out of prison the first time, DA says

A man who served time for child molestation has been ordered to prison for 45 years after pleading guilty to molesting three other children and having more than 4,000 pornographic pictures of children.
Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois imposed the prison term for George Joseph Ramp Jr., 41, on Tuesday, refusing Ramp’s request to suspend part of the prison time, District Attorney Joel Smith said in a news release.
The pornographic pictures included three 6-year-old children from the Mississippi Coast, prosecutors told the Sun Herald.
Ramp is from Perkinston and was living in Saucier at the time of his arrest.
He was ready to go on trial on multiple counts of exploitation of a child and touching a child for lustful purposes when he changed his mind and pleaded guilty on one count each, Smith said. The exploitation charge is the state’s charge for possession of child pornography.
Ramp had served 10 years in prison after being arrested in 2003 for unlawful touching of a child. Less than two years after his release, he had already sexually abused three children, Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker said.
Harrison County sheriff’s investigators arrested Ramp on Nov. 18, 2015, a few weeks after two deputies found Ramp selling electronic devices in a parking lot in Saucier.
While deputies were talking to Ramp, he allowed them to look at a memory card for a digital camera, prosecutors said. The deputies saw what appeared to be child pornography and contacted investigators. Over the next two weeks, Investigator Jason Walker obtained search warrants, finding an excessive amount child porn and indications he had molested at least three children, Smith said.
At the sentencing, Bourgeois told Ramp, “You were a friend to these children and took advantage of that situation to indulge your sexual desires and to exploit defenseless children.”
Had it not been for the work of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Ramp’s victims “might have suffered further abuse,” Smith said.
“This sentence ensures that Ramp will no longer be able to hurt children in our community or in any other community.”
Ramp also faces similar charges in Jackson County.
