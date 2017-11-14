Man sought in Hard Rock stabbing nabbed by marshals. His girlfriend was arrested, too.

Federal marshals have arrested a Vancleave man sought in a stabbing at the Hard Rock Casino Hotel along with his girlfriend, police said.
Marshals arrested Hallis Wayne Russ Jr., 29, and his girlfriend, Brandi Delaine Ratliff, 37, of Louisville, at the home of an acquaintance of Ratliff in Louisville, Mississippi, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said Tuesday.
Russ was sought in the stabbing of a man in his 30s during an argument at the Hard Rock valet area about 3:33 p.m. Friday. He was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.
Ratliff faces a charge of accessory after the fact. She picked up Russ in Harrison County after the assault, De Back said. Harrison County sheriff’s investigators obtained an arrest warrant for her since that crime happened in the county, he said.
Police arrested Glendel Perry Madden III, 31, of Biloxi, on Sunday at Main Street and Beach Boulevard. Madden was wearing the clothes Russ had worn when he cut the man, De Back said. Investigators believe he was trying to prevent police from catching Russ because of his clothing description. Madden also faces an accessory charge.
Russ and Ratliff are being held at the Madison County jail pending extradition.
Bonds have been set at $250,000 for Russ, $200,000 for Madden and $25,000 for Ratliff.
“The three we arrested are acquaintances of the man who was cut,” De Back said.
“It happened during an argument.”
The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
What the argument was about isn’t clear.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
