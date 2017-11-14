Zwon Timothy Moore
Crime

He robbed a man in August and he’s finally been arrested, Biloxi police say

Sun Herald

November 14, 2017 9:16 AM

Three months after he was suspected of robbing a man getting into his car, a Biloxi man has been arrested and charged with the crime, police say.

Biloxi police Major. Chris De Back said the robbery happened in the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard on August 30. The victim was a 67-year-old who was attacked from behind as he was getting in his car.

De Back said Zawon Timothy Moore, 38, was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police have been looking for him since, De Back said.

Moore, 38, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of robbery by assault.

His bond was set by Judge Albert Fountain at $100,000.

