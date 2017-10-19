Couple arrested after their malnourished 5-month-old hospitalized, Long Beach cops say

A couple from Long Beach was arrested Thursday after child protective services brought their malnourished 5-month-old baby to an area hospital for treatment, the police chief said.
Police Chief William Seal said 29-year-old Lee Anderson and 27-year-old Kase Wilson were arrested each on a charge of child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.
Seal said child protective services were investigating the couple and found the child malnourished.
The child was brought to Mobile and is being treated at University of South Alabama Medical Center, Seal said.
The child’s condition was not known Thursday.
Anderson and Wilson are held at the Harrison County jail, each on a $5,000 bond from Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments