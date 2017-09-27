Woman shot in Orange Grove neighborhood in Gulfport

Police are investigating a woman’s shooting during a disturbance in an Orange Grove neighborhood.
The woman was wounded during an incident reported about 8 p.m. Monday at Janell Drive and Darby Street, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said. The neighborhood is north of Dedeaux Road.
Investigators are still interviewing witnesses but no arrests have been made, he said.
“Details are forthcoming pending further investigation,” Bromen said.
