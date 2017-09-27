3 fast-food restaurants in Gulfport were robbed at gunpoint in a 5-week period

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected in the armed robberies of three fast-food restaurants within a period of about five weeks.
Gulfport resident Denzel Ebeneezer Walker is being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $300,000.
Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said these are where the robberies occurred and when police were called:
1 a.m. Aug. 13, Sonic Drive-In on Creosote Road.
9:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Little Caesars on Pass Road near Washington Avenue.
10:58 p.m. Sept. 21, Sonic Drive-Inn on Courthouse Road.
Investigators identified Walker as the suspect and patrol officers arrested him about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 20 block of Pass Road, Bromen said.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds when he signed the arrest warrants.
