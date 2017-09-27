Denzel Ebeneezer Walker
Crime

3 fast-food restaurants in Gulfport were robbed at gunpoint in a 5-week period

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 27, 2017 10:30 AM

Gulfport

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected in the armed robberies of three fast-food restaurants within a period of about five weeks.

Gulfport resident Denzel Ebeneezer Walker is being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $300,000.

Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said these are where the robberies occurred and when police were called:

1 a.m. Aug. 13, Sonic Drive-In on Creosote Road.

9:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Little Caesars on Pass Road near Washington Avenue.

10:58 p.m. Sept. 21, Sonic Drive-Inn on Courthouse Road.

Investigators identified Walker as the suspect and patrol officers arrested him about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 20 block of Pass Road, Bromen said.

Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds when he signed the arrest warrants.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

