Crime

Police arrest person accused in break-in at Ward’s but can’t release a name

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 27, 2017 10:20 AM

Gulfport

A patrol officer stopped a person who was backing into Ward’s on Pass Road early Wednesday and identified him as the one who broke into the restaurant Sunday night, police said.

The suspect is a juvenile who has been turned over to Harrison County Youth Court, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

The minor was backing a vehicle into the business when a patrol officer saw him at 3:35 a.m., Bromen said.

Jesse Lancaster Jr., who owns the franchise with his wife, shared a post of Facebook, thanking employees, community members and others who rallied around them after the first break-in.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…
It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi 1:39

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

View More Video