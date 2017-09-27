Police arrest person accused in break-in at Ward’s but can’t release a name

A patrol officer stopped a person who was backing into Ward’s on Pass Road early Wednesday and identified him as the one who broke into the restaurant Sunday night, police said.
The suspect is a juvenile who has been turned over to Harrison County Youth Court, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The minor was backing a vehicle into the business when a patrol officer saw him at 3:35 a.m., Bromen said.
Jesse Lancaster Jr., who owns the franchise with his wife, shared a post of Facebook, thanking employees, community members and others who rallied around them after the first break-in.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
