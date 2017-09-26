Crime

September 26, 2017 2:55 PM

Burger joint burglarized for first time since its doors opened in 2006, owner says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

A man was caught on video surveillance when he forced his way into Ward’s restaurant on Pass Road at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Gulfport Police Department is sharing video images in hopes a member of the public can help identify the suspect.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray or dark shirt, dark shorts and dark sneakers. Both sides of his head were shaved. He had on glasses.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers.

Jesse Langston Jr., who owns the franchise with his wife Natalie, said they're disappointed.

“We've been here since May 2006 and this is the first time it's happened to us,” he said.

“We're disappointed that somebody would do this. We try to do the best we can for our community, our schools, people who need help. This guy just comes in here and steals from us.

“We'll be okay. We have insurance. I just hope this guy brought to justice and is able to make something of his life after this.”

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Pause
First female priest: 'I wish it weren't a thing.' 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade 1:24

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 1:23

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland 2:11

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland

Jefferson Davis County wins debut as Jaguars at Port City Bowl Classic 1:50

Jefferson Davis County wins debut as Jaguars at Port City Bowl Classic

  • Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

    A burglar that broke into Bozo’s Seafood Market & Deli in Pascagoula on Thursday, filled his backpack with bags of coins then discovered the floor had just been mopped. Surveillance video shows the burglar struggling with the heavy backpack on the wet floor.

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

View more video

Crime