Burger joint burglarized for first time since its doors opened in 2006, owner says

A man was caught on video surveillance when he forced his way into Ward’s restaurant on Pass Road at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Gulfport Police Department is sharing video images in hopes a member of the public can help identify the suspect.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray or dark shirt, dark shorts and dark sneakers. Both sides of his head were shaved. He had on glasses.
Anyone with information about the crime can call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers.
Jesse Langston Jr., who owns the franchise with his wife Natalie, said they're disappointed.
“We've been here since May 2006 and this is the first time it's happened to us,” he said.
“We're disappointed that somebody would do this. We try to do the best we can for our community, our schools, people who need help. This guy just comes in here and steals from us.
“We'll be okay. We have insurance. I just hope this guy brought to justice and is able to make something of his life after this.”
