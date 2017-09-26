Crime

He covered his face while burglarizing a deli but left his tattoos exposed

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Police need the public’s help to identify a man who burglarized McAlister’s Deli on Sept. 18.

Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said a man forced entry into the deli on Creosote Road and took a safe and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man had a light-colored shirt over his face, but was not bare-chested, so his tattoos were exposed, surveillance footage shows.

He was wearing dark shorts and sneakers, and had tattoos on his arms, chest, back and legs.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959, or call Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers.

Crime