South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

Chester Anderson, 31, was arrested Sept. 25 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.
Ernest Leffew, 45, was arrested Sept. 25 on the charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.
John Havard Jr., 33, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of possession of meth.
John Temores, 41, was arrested Sept. 25 on the charges of commercial burglary and burglary.
Joshua Bonin, 33, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of possession of meth.
Kristopher Barnes, 37, was arrested Sept. 25 on the charges of violation of probation and possession of meth.
Matthew Fayard, 34, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Ronnie Hedrick, 25, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of grand larceny.
Comments