He had two DUIs and lied about one to get the other dismissed, perjury charge alleges

A 26-year-old man arrested on a DUI charge twice in two months lied about one of the DUIs while trying to get the other DUI dismissed, court papers show.
Christopher Dorr now faces a felony perjury charge in Harrison County along with his attorney, 55-year-old James Farrior.
Both of Dorr’s DUIs were considered a first offense. While represented by Farrior in both cases, Dorr pleaded guilty to his second DUI with non-adjudication status in Harrison County Justice Court. The next day, he pleaded guilty to the first DUI in Biloxi Municipal Court.
Non-adjudication is a guilty plea with a delayed sentence. If a defendant abides by all of a judge’s requirements, the charge is dismissed.
Dorr qualified for non-adjudication after he signed a sworn statement on March 14. The document, obtained by the Sun Herald, lists four statements as facts and Dorr initialed each of them. Two statements say he’d never been convicted of a DUI and he had no pending DUIs.
Dorr has a Michigan license and had a Moss Point address at the time of his arrests.
Biloxi police had arrested Dorr on a charge of driving under the influence on July 9, 2016.
Two months later, Sept. 29, 2016, a Harrison County deputy sheriff arrested him on a DUI.
Farrior had asked for delays on the Biloxi charge and witnessed Dorr making false statements on the Harrison County charge when they appeared before Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner on March 14, court documents say.
The paperwork for non-adjudication was sent to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The paperwork was returned to justice court, noting Dorr had a pending DUI in Biloxi.
Harrison County deputies arrested Dorr on a perjury charge Sept. 19.
Deputies arrested Farrior two days later. His perjury charge alleges he persuaded Dorr to lie about the Biloxi DUI even though he was legally sworn as a witness to the adjudication proceedings.
Dorr and Farrior were each released from jail on a $2,000 bond.
Perjury carries a prison term of up to 10 years.
A probation officer’s report, dated Sept. 18, shows Dorr had an interlock device installed in his car as the judge had ordered, but he had some interlock-device violations. He attended an alcohol safety class but did not complete a victims’ impact course.
As part of Dorr’s probation in anticipation of his charge being dismissed, he was to obtain a restricted Mississippi driver’s license. He could not get it because of his March 15 DUI conviction in Biloxi, the report said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
