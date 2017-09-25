John Juan Temores
John Juan Temores
John Juan Temores

Crime

Man broke into a home and then a business, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 25, 2017 3:27 PM

Escatawpa

A 41-year-old man Escatawpa man been arrested on burglary charges involving a neighborhood business and a home.

John Juan Temores broke into the dental office of Dr. Alan Ezell on Sunday night and broke into a home in the same area in August, Sheriff Mike Ezell. The area is in the 8000 block of Mississippi 613.

Temores was booked at the Jackson County jail Monday on charges of commercial and residential burglary.

He was being held with no bond pending a hearing.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…
It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi 1:39

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

View More Video