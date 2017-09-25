Man broke into a home and then a business, sheriff says

A 41-year-old man Escatawpa man been arrested on burglary charges involving a neighborhood business and a home.
John Juan Temores broke into the dental office of Dr. Alan Ezell on Sunday night and broke into a home in the same area in August, Sheriff Mike Ezell. The area is in the 8000 block of Mississippi 613.
Temores was booked at the Jackson County jail Monday on charges of commercial and residential burglary.
He was being held with no bond pending a hearing.
