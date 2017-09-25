Brett McCraney
Crime

Man shot to death in Slidell had been arrested in road-rage beating of 73-year-old man

The New Orleans Advocate

September 25, 2017 3:22 PM

SLIDELL, La.

The victim in a fatal weekend shooting in Louisiana had been arrested earlier this year in the road-rage beating of a 73-year-old man.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that 20-year-old Brett McCraney died early Sunday. Police responding to a 1 a.m. report of gunshots found him in the parking lot of apartments near the New Orleans suburb of Slidell. A 20-year-old suspect was jailed in St. Tammany Parish on a charge of second-degree murder.

McCraney had been arrested in July in the severe beating of a driver.

McCraney told police then that he and a friend were crossing a street on foot when the man nearly hit them. Police said they yelled at the driver and he pulled over, which they interpreted as a sign of aggression.

