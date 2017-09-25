Man videotaped his sex crimes with kids younger than 10 years old, investigator says

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on sex-crime charges that allege he preyed on children under the age of 10, a sheriff’s investigator said.
Deputies arrested James Allen Stevens Friday on one count of sexual battery. Investigators have filed three more charges following an investigation that confirms there is at least three victims, Lt. Coley Judy said Monday.
The new charges are touching a child for unlawful purposes, possession of child pornography and secretly filming or photographing without permission for lewd purposes. The latter charge involves the recordings.
“He was videotaping his activity,” Judy said.
Investigators believe there may be a fourth victim, he said.
Families of the three children have been notified.
“They’re taking it pretty rough, as you would expect,” Judy said.
Stevens had access to the children through a mutual friend and committed the crimes within the past year, he said.
Deputies learned of a sexual battery incident Thursday through Stevens’ former roommate, he said. The woman called deputies to her home to view a video she said Stevens had left with other items when he moved out. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest that night.
Stevens had moved to a mobile home on County Farm Road.
Gautier police found Stevens on Friday.
Search warrants led to additional charges after investigators seized Stevens’ computer and related electronic devices, Judy said.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds that total $300,000.
Stevens remains at the Harrison County jail.
Anyone with information about the allegations is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-865-7092 or 228-897-1364.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
