26-year-old man admits to having child porn that included a kid under 12

An Ocean Springs man faces the stiffest of penalties for possession of child pornography. One or more images were of a known victim who was younger than 12.
Brett Michael Sekinger, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court, docket records show.
Had the pornographic images involved older juveniles younger than 18, he would have faced up to 10 years in prison.
Federal law punishes possession of sexually explicit images of children under age 12 with up to 20 years in prison.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. will sentence him on Dec. 14.
Sekinger has been held without bond since his arrest after a grand jury indicted him on May 16.
Electronic devices and accessories found at his home on Feb. 5, 2016, included two computers, a hard drive, a flash drive, 26 DVDs and three compact discs, the indictment said.
The National Child Victim Identification Program provides a database that analyzes every image found in child pornography cases. The database recognizes repeat images and is used to help identify victims.
Defendants convicted in cases involving a known victim are required to make restitution.
