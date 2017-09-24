South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

Amber Leigh Slocum, 26, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, after sentencing on a conviction on accessory after the fact to murder.
Arguelles Manuel Del Toro, 28, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Chad Michael Hopkins, 25, was arrested by the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and arrested by the D'Iberville Police Departement on charges of DUI, parking in or blocking access to a restricted area, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.
Connor Haden Register, 21, was held at the Harrison County jail for a private transport company on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on charges of false pretense and insuffcient funds on a hold for Florida.
Daoud Anthony Simmons, 26, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, after sentencing on a conviction of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Horace Mitchell Rutledge Jr., 43, was held for the Drug Enforcement Administration on charges of conspiracy and possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.
Jeffrey Marvin Mathis, 53, was arrested by the Waveland Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of DUI 3rd offense.
Jason O'Dell Sugarman, 44, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of grand larceny.
Laritza Gonzalez Rivero, 35, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Marcus Santino Lane Jr., was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Micke Rashelle Lynch, 28, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a probation warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Nikeda Adrian Jeffrey, 33, was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on two counts of child endangerment.
Parnell Albritton, 52, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept, 23, 2017, on a charge of DUI 4th offense.
Rebecca Ashley Sugarman, 32, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of grand larceny.
Fitzgerald, Robin - Biloxi
Skyler Eugene Teague, 28, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a probation warrant.
Stacee Marquita St. Julian, 19, was arrested by Keesler Air Force Base on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a hold for the Stone County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant involving a weapon charge.
