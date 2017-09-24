Dasia D. Quinn, 20, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

September 24, 2017 1:48 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, by Coast law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

