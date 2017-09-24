Police respond to shots fired at Hard Rock Casino

Biloxi police officers reponded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage.
According to police, the investigation revealed the victim, a black male in his 20s, was visiting the Hard Rock Casino with an acquaintance. As the two left shortly before 2:45 a.m., they got into a physical altercation with two other individuals in the garage, according to Lt. Christopher De Back. During the fight, the acquaintaqnced pulled out a handgun and fired, with one of the shots grazing the victim, causing minor injuries. Police said no other victims were located.
The investigation into the cause of the fight and the indenty of the other two individuals is ongoing.
Anyone who has infroamtion regarding this incident or the identity of the subjects is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Ciminal Investigations Devision at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
