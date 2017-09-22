Brandi Williams, left, and Ryan Cody Goodman
Crime

Two arrested for string of home burglaries in George County

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 22, 2017 1:43 PM

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said two people have arrested in connection with a string of home burglaries.

Brandi Leigh Williams, 40, was arrested on four counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny. Williams’ bond was set at $30,000.

Ryan Cody Goodman, 28, is currently in custody in Mobile. He faces a charge of burglary once he is extradited.

Havard said investigators have recovered several of the stolen items at a residence in West Mobile.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329

