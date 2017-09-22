Two arrested for string of home burglaries in George County

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said two people have arrested in connection with a string of home burglaries.
Brandi Leigh Williams, 40, was arrested on four counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny. Williams’ bond was set at $30,000.
Ryan Cody Goodman, 28, is currently in custody in Mobile. He faces a charge of burglary once he is extradited.
Havard said investigators have recovered several of the stolen items at a residence in West Mobile.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
