Police get tips on Rock N Roll Sushi burglar. But there’s one small problem.

Police released a few more details Friday to help identify the man who burglarized Rock N Roll Sushi in downtown Gulfport.
Police have been receiving tips to identify the man videotaped during Monday night’s break-in at the downtown restaurant.
Unfortunately, most tipsters believe the suspect is white, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
“He is black,” Bromen said. “With infrared cameras in the dark, it doesn’t show a person’s true color.”
The restaurant was burglarized about 10:15 p.m. Monday after the man smashed the front door glass to get in, he said. The restaurant is at at 1427 25th Avenue, also known as U.S. 49.
Here’s another detail: The man was wearing a red snapback hat with a dark bill.
He has a shaved head, full beard and tattoos on his forearms. He was wearing a dark shirt, light-colored baggy pants and black tennis shoes.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
