Police want help to identify this black man, who was wearing a red snapback hat with a dark bill when he broke in at Rock N Roll Sushi in Gulfport. The man has a shaved head, a full beard and tattoos on both forearms. Gulfport Police Department

Crime

Police get tips on Rock N Roll Sushi burglar. But there’s one small problem.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 22, 2017 12:14 PM

Police released a few more details Friday to help identify the man who burglarized Rock N Roll Sushi in downtown Gulfport.

Police have been receiving tips to identify the man videotaped during Monday night’s break-in at the downtown restaurant.

Unfortunately, most tipsters believe the suspect is white, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

“He is black,” Bromen said. “With infrared cameras in the dark, it doesn’t show a person’s true color.”

The restaurant was burglarized about 10:15 p.m. Monday after the man smashed the front door glass to get in, he said. The restaurant is at at 1427 25th Avenue, also known as U.S. 49.

Here’s another detail: The man was wearing a red snapback hat with a dark bill.

He has a shaved head, full beard and tattoos on his forearms. He was wearing a dark shirt, light-colored baggy pants and black tennis shoes.

To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

