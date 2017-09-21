She ran over and killed a sheriff seven years ago. Now her conviction has been upheld.

The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld the capital murder conviction of Brandy Nicole Williams in the death of George County Sheriff Garry Welford.
She was sentenced to life without parole after being convicted in May 2012.
Welford, 62, was putting out spike strips to stop the truck Williams was driving. Her boyfriend, Christopher Lee Baxter, who had missed a court appearance on methamphetamine charges, was in the passenger seat. Baxter’s capital murder conviction has already been upheld.
“Garry Welford dedicated his life to public service and he lost his life while serving and protecting the citizens of George County,” District Attorney Tony Lawrence said in a news release issued after the Supreme Court decision.
“The emotion of losing a public servant weighs heavily on all those involved. His absence will never be filled.
“The Welford family and the George County community have waited since 2010 to know those responsible for Garry Welford’s death were held accountable. With this opinion handed down from the Mississippi Supreme Court, justice has been served.”
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
