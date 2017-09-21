A crawfish lover’s nightmare: Someone steals your boiling pot. Have you seen this man?

If there’s one thing crawfish lovers enjoy as much as the boiled and seasoned mud bugs, it’s the large pot used to cook them, also large enough to boil shrimp and crabs.
So imagine a D’Iberville man’s frustration in noticing his crawfish boiling pot was missing from the driveway on the side of his house.
The man checked his home security cameras and saw a man stealing his pot.
“That would tick me off,” Police Lt. Marty Griffin said.
The cook pot was stolen at 8:49 a.m. Monday from a home on Cypress Creek Drive. The neighborhood is between Lamey Bridge and Daisy Vestry roads.
The victim provided police with still shots of the suspect and his pickup.
The suspect was wearing what appeared to be a gray T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help identify him is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give an online tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
