He ordered pizza with a bogus bill , police say. Have you seen him?

A man wearing a reflective, construction-type vest paid for pizza at a restaurant with a counterfeit bill and took his change but left without his pizza, a detective said.
The man walked in to Popp’s Pizzeria about 6:30 p.m. Sunday and ordered a large pizza, Biloxi Police Investigator Nick Sonnier said. The restaurant is on Cedar Lake Road at Popp’s Ferry Road. After paying for his order with a bogus $100 bill, the man took his change and walked out.
“He knew what he was doing,” Sonnier said.
The police department released pictures from surveillance video Thursday in hopes someone will recognize the man and let police know who he is.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 228-435-6112 or Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at www.mississippicoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
