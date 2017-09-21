Allen Donell Chapman Jr.
Gunman fired at couple because ‘we had bad blood,’ woman told police

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 21, 2017 9:34 AM

A woman told police a gunman fired at her and a man in their vehicle because “we had bad blood,” a police spokesman said.

Allen Donell Chatman Jr., 32, of Gulfport, is accused of firing multiple shots at a vehicle the couple were in, but the bullets didn’t strike the couple, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

Chatman and the couple had an ongoing argument but no details were given on the argument.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue, Bromen said.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Chatman’s arrest and took him into custody on Wednesday.

Chatman was booked at the Harrison County jail Wednesday night.

He was being held on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

