Woman held against her will while being robbed by 2 men, George County sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 19, 2017 4:52 PM

George County

A woman who lives in the Howell community has reported she was held against her will by two young men, Sheriff Keith Havard said.

The woman, who lives on Walt Tanner Road, called the sheriff’s office about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to report the crime, he said.

The woman told deputies the two men are believed to be in their mid-20s and left in a small, white, four-door car.

Havard said burglary was the motive. The men reportedly stole some of the woman’s belongings. What was taken wasn’t immediately clear. Havard said the woman was making an inventory of her possessions to see what is missing.

It is under investigation as a possible home invasion, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

Or tipsters can provide information anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Tipsters also can give an online tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

