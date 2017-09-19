Cocaine — lots of it — was thrown out a window at a traffic stop, affidavit says

A man who told officers he was returning to Houston for disaster relief work threw more than 5 pounds of cocaine out of his window during a traffic stop, an affidavit said.
Derrick D’Angelo Edwards, 41, threw the cocaine out of his passenger window Thursday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jackson County, according to an affidavit unsealed in U.S. District Court.
The cocaine amounted to 2.55 kilos, or 5.6 pounds.
Officers who stopped him on a careless driving violation found the cocaine, wrapped in two packages, on the grassy shoulder of I-10 just west of Ocean Springs Exit 50, an FBI Safe Streets Task Force agent wrote in a criminal complaint.
A Southeast Metro Enforcement Team agent and a Jackson County deputy were patrolling together when they pulled him over about 8:30 p.m., the document said. They called an FBI contact for assistance.
According to the affidavit, Edwards was driving a 2014 Toyota 4Runner with a Texas tag and said he was heading back to Houston after handling personal business in Gautier.
Edwards said he’s from Gautier, and THAT he was traveling with $19,029, the agent said.
The officers reported they found $17,130 in loose bills in the center console and $1,899 in Edwards’ pocket.
Officers seized two flip phones, a Samsung smartphone and an Apple laptop from the SUV. Richardson claimed all of the electronics were his except for the two flip phones, the affidavit said.
Edwards was brought before a magistrate judge for an initial court appearance Friday.
Preliminary and detention hearings were pending on Monday.
