He’d been out of jail a week when he threw a brick into a dollar store, officials say

A quick review of video from a break-in at the Family Dollar store on Division Street identified the burglar, soon found in a yard two blocks away, police said.
Joe Louis Moffett II, 46, of Biloxi, threw a brick at the front glass door, setting off an alarm about 4 a.m. Monday, Biloxi Police Investigator Tom Lamb said.
Patrol officers responded, and a quick review of video showed Moffett breaking in and leaving with a game console and some Bluetooth speakers, Lamb said.
The store, at the corner of Division and Nichols Drive, apparently had installed stronger glass after a previous break-in, he said.
“The last time, the glass shattered,” Lamb said. “This time it left a hole in the door, which he used to reach the lock on the inside of the door.”
Lamb said patrol officers found Moffett nearby in a yard in the 200 block of Elmer Street and they recovered the stolen items. Police recognized him by his clothing and build, which matched the man in the video, he said.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond on a commercial burglary charge at $50,000. Moffett was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Moffett, a felon with a cocaine conviction from a 2006 arrest, had been out of jail a week. He was last arrested Sept. 11 on a contempt warrant for failing to appear in court, a paraphernalia possession charge and four counts of contempt/failing to make restitution, the jail docket shows.
