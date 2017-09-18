Bozo’s burglar ‘knew where to go and what to get,’ but he fell a few times

A slippery-footed burglar fell at least three times as he tried to get out of Bozo’s Seafood Market & Deli with bags of money, officials said video surveillance shows.
Store workers had removed rubber mats that prevent slips and falls in the kitchen area, mopped the floor and closed the business less than 30 minutes before the burglar went in, Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams said.
Surveillance video from Thursday night shows the burglar busted the bottom portion of a glass front door and crawled inside the business on Ingalls Avenue at 11th Street.
“Store workers left at 8:45 p.m. and the floor was still wet,” Adams said.
The burglar wore a green shirt and light-colored ball cap and carried a backpack that he soon stuffed with heavy bags of change.
He took bags of loose change that owner Keith Delcambre saves and puts in bags, Adams said.
“The person knew where to go and what to get,” Delcambre said.
Bozo’s is an iconic South Mississippi restaurant. It’s in its 61st year of business and has been named a third time to Coastal Living’s Top 20 favorite seafood dives in America. This year, it ranked 18th nationwide, in part for it’s overstuffed seafood po-boys.
If you recognize the burglar or have information about the crime, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give an anonymous tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments