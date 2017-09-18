Bozo’s burglar ‘knew where to go and what to get,’ but he fell a few times

More Videos 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast Pause 1:38 Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 1:09 Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 0:36 Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… A burglar that broke into Bozo’s Seafood Market & Deli in Pascagoula on Thursday, filled his backpack with bags of coins then discovered the floor had just been mopped. Surveillance video shows the burglar struggling with the heavy backpack on the wet floor. A burglar that broke into Bozo’s Seafood Market & Deli in Pascagoula on Thursday, filled his backpack with bags of coins then discovered the floor had just been mopped. Surveillance video shows the burglar struggling with the heavy backpack on the wet floor. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

A burglar that broke into Bozo’s Seafood Market & Deli in Pascagoula on Thursday, filled his backpack with bags of coins then discovered the floor had just been mopped. Surveillance video shows the burglar struggling with the heavy backpack on the wet floor. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com