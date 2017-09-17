South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017

Felony arrests by Coast law enforcement agencies for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, are listed as shown on jail dockets.
Derrick Glenn Fox Jr. was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Glen Guy Barton, 24, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession of a deadly weapon after a felony conviction.
Johnny Kelly Swain, 31, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of acquiring hydrocodone through fraud.
Kenneth Justin Graves, 26, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and a charge of possession of ecstasy.
Lori Ann Champagne, 53, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Shonnon Marie Carlson, 33, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
William Edward Vandyke, 40, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a felony charge of driving under the influence.
