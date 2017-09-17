Rayford Thomas Mitchell, 51, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017

September 17, 2017 11:59 AM

Felony arrests by Coast law enforcement agencies for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, are listed as shown on jail dockets.

