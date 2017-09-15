Crime

Lucedale man failed to pay child support for 8 years, AG’s office says

Sun Herald

September 15, 2017 12:41 PM

A Lucedale man has been arrested for failing to pay child support for nearly eight years.

Attorney Genral Jim Hood announced Friday that Ernest Wade Creech, 45, turned himself in to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Thursday following an August indictment by a Greene County grand jury on a felony county of non-support of a child.

The indictment said Creech willfully did not provide for his child between October 2009 and August 2017 in the amount of $59,685.

Creech’s arraignemnt is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. He faces up to five years in prison, full restitution and a $500 fine, according to the AG’s office.

Investigators Michael Stevens and Merritt Barry, both in the AG’s Public Integrity Division, assited in the arrest. The case was investigated by the AG’s Child Desertion Unit and will be prosecuted by Special Assitant Attorney Genral Kimberly T. Purdie.

