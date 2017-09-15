South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

Billy Cooks, 60, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brandon Clemons, 29, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Carly Harrison, 34, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of probation violation and transfer of a controlled substance. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of counterfeiting.
Charles Gary, 35, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Clinton Larson, 55, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of larceny. He also is on a hold for Mobile County.
Crystal McDaniel, 34, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Derrick Edwards, 41, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by MET on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
Felix Molina, 22, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Bay St. Louis Police on two charges of credit card forgery.
Francis Gollott, 55, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance, MDMA. He also faces two parole warrants from MDOC for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Gregory Gray, 45, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no driver's license, no insurance and careless driving.
Gretta Buckley, 48, was arrested Sept 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession with intent to distribute. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarrad Abston, 23, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Moss Point Police on a charge of burglary.
Jarrett Garth, 23, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of carrying a concealed or fake weapon.
John Price, 36, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant for uttering forgery. He also is on a hold for Hancock County for forgery of checks. MDOC also has placed a hold on Price.
Jon Segars, 42, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent -- enhanced penalty. He also faces two capias misdemeanors.
Jonathan Williams, 31, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Kentrell Stewart, 33, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Ninh Nguyen, 57, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of an automobile.
Patrick Callahan, 57, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Richard Hart, 26, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Ricky Roberts, 40, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas Spoon, 25, was arrested Sept. 14, 2017, by CNET on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
