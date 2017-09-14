LSU Police are investigating an incident, Thursday, September 14, 2017, at an on campus fraternity house, Phi Delta Theta, after an individual was brought to the hospital overnight and later died.
Crime

Teen’s death after leaving LSU frat house probed as hazing incident

The Advocate

September 14, 2017 6:48 PM

The Louisiana State University Police Department is investigating the death of Max Gruver, an 18-year-old LSU student and Phi Delta Theta pledge, as a hazing incident, said LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard.

LSU President F. King Alexander called hazing dangerous and irresponsible and announced that all Greek activities on campus have been suspended indefinitely. That means no Greek organized social activities or pledging, he said.

Gruver was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Thursday morning where he was pronounced dead, university officials said.

