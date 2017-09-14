Jessie Bardwell, a Pascagoula native, was found dead in May 2016 in a small Texas town. Her boyfriend, Jason Lowe, is accused of killing her. Lowe’s trial started Wednesday.
Crime

Live updates from trial of man accused of killing Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

September 14, 2017 3:38 PM

You can get live updates from the second day of Jason Lowe’s murder trial from Valerie Wigglesworth, a reporter for the Dallas Morning News.

Lowe is accused of killing his girlfriend, Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, in Richardson, Texas, and dumping her body in a field in a nearby town.

Bardwell was living with Lowe in Richardson at the time of her death.

Her father, Gary Bardwell, reported her missing on May 18, 2016, Mother’s Day. Friends andfamily held a vigil on the beach in Pascagoula before her body was found on May 19, 2016. Authorities believe she was killed between April 29 and May 9.

An autopsy failed to determine the cause of her death, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Gary Bardwell is in Texas for the trial.

Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark contributed to this report.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

