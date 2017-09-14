Pregnant woman who used heroin and other drugs arrested, Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama woman accused of using multiple drugs while pregnant has been arrested and charged.
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin tells local news outlets the 27-year-old was arrested Sept. 6 during a traffic stop. She was initially arrested on traffic charges, but allegedly told the officer she was six months pregnant and had used heroin.
Entrekin says Haley Michell Fischetti told an investigator that while she knew she was pregnant, she used heroin, methamphetamine, Norco, Rocy and Suboxone. She tested positive for Suboxone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Fischetti faces one count of chemical endangerment of a child. She must successfully complete a drug treatment program and will be supervised by Etowah Community Corrections upon her release from the Etowah County Detention Center.
It’s unclear if Fischetti has an attorney.
