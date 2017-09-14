Man shows off-duty detective a picture on his cellphone and gets arrested, police say

A Biloxi man showed an off-duty detective a picture of children on his cellphone and it led to his arrest on an auto burglary charge, a detective said.
Ninh Nguyen, 67, approached a female detective Thursday in the 100 block of Cadet Alley, Investigator Grandver Everett said. The area is near Point Cadet and the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.
He showed the detective a picture of children who apparently didn’t look related to him. As Nguyen walked away, the detective began to suspect the phone didn’t belong to him, Everett said.
Moments later, a woman went to her vehicle and realized her cellphone was missing. The off-duty officer was still there and talked to the woman. The woman described her phone and it reportedly looked like the one Nguyen had.
Biloxi patrol officers found Nguyen nearby in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, and recovered the woman’s phone.
Detectives contacted Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain, who set Nguyen’s bond at $10,000.
Nguyen was being held at the Harrison County jail, where he’s been incarcerated 17 times since 2011, the docket shows. Of those incidents, there have been 16 since July 2016. He has a felony bad check conviction and has been arrested numerous times on misdemeanors. He’s served time for public drunk, trespassing, drug possession and interfering with customers of a business.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments