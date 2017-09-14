An ‘ice cold’ murder conspiracy ended Margaret and Vincent Sherry’s lives 30 years ago

More Videos 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman Pause 2:05 'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 4:01 T'Rod Daniels breaks down his big game as only T'Rod can 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:15 K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 0:45 Man arrested after two-city pursuit 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi Thirty years ago, the bodies of Circuit Court Judge Vincent Sherry and his wife, former Biloxi Councilwoman Margaret Sherry, were found in their Biloxi home. They had been shot execution style. It took ten years for investigators to unravel the crime, ending in the conviction of Pete Halat, Vincent Sherry’s law partner, and others. Thirty years ago, the bodies of Circuit Court Judge Vincent Sherry and his wife, former Biloxi Councilwoman Margaret Sherry, were found in their Biloxi home. They had been shot execution style. It took ten years for investigators to unravel the crime, ending in the conviction of Pete Halat, Vincent Sherry’s law partner, and others.

Thirty years ago, the bodies of Circuit Court Judge Vincent Sherry and his wife, former Biloxi Councilwoman Margaret Sherry, were found in their Biloxi home. They had been shot execution style. It took ten years for investigators to unravel the crime, ending in the conviction of Pete Halat, Vincent Sherry’s law partner, and others.