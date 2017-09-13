His fake ID tipped off a casino clerk, police said. Then the Secret Service was called.

Police arrested three people at Hollywood Casino on Wednesday morning after finding items in their hotel room associated with credit card fraud and identity theft, the police chief said.
Bay St. Louis Interim Police Chief Matt Issman said in a press release officers were called to the casino after a man claiming to be Daniel Johnson of Oklahoma gave a credit card to the players service desk to obtain cash.
The clerk noticed the man’s driver’s license looked irregular and notified casino security, Issman said.
Officers determined the license was a fake — the number was assigned as a sample number for demonstration purposes, Issman said, and the picture did not match the information.
Surveillance tracked the man who called himself Johnson back to a hotel room registered under Trae Patrick Hooten of Diamondhead. Hooten had an outstanding warrant out of Oklahoma for auto theft, Issman said.
Officers and casino security knocked on the door of the room, but the occupants did not answer, Issman said, so they used an emergency pass key.
The man who gave the casino a fake license was inside of the room, Issman said, along with James Gregory Hooten, 26, of Diamondhead and Chaselyn Bannister, 18, of Gulfport.
Officers found items commonly used for credit card fraud and identity theft, including forged checks and altered IDs, Issman said.
All three people were arrested on charges of credit card fraud and identity theft and were taken to the Hancock County jail.
After Johnson’s fingerprints were taken, it was determined he was actually 24-year-old Trae Patrick Hooten.
Issman said the incident is still under investigation, as it crosses multiple state lines and jurisdictions.
The U.S. Secret Service, which investigates counterfeiting, also was notified and will be part of the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Bay St. Louis police investigators at 228-466-5474.
