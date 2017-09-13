Woman admits to bringing dead body to wooded area in Gulfport, DA says

An Ocean Springs woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder this week Harrison County Circuit Court for her part in the killing of Tena Broadus.
Natasha Sellers, 43, faces up to 20 years in prison. Circuit Court Judge Roger Clark deferred sentencing.
Gulfport police found Broadus’ burned remains in a wooded area near O’Neal Road in October 2015. Her family reported her missing one month earlier.
On the day Broadus was killed, Joshua Peterman called Sellers and asked to use her vehicle to move a body, Sellers said in court. Aaron Dale Bobinger, a co-defendant in the case, said in court that Broadus went into Peterman’s home to talk with him, and Peterman, along with Kari Parker and Devon Gregory, killed her once she was inside the house.
Sellers said she drove Braodus’ body to the location where it was later found by Gulfport police, District Attorney Joel Smith said in a press release.
Bobinger pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact for his part in Broadus’ killing in August. He will be sentenced on Oct. 2.
The other co-defendants are scheduled to appear in court later this month and in October.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments