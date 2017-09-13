Frankie Mullis
She was waiting on someone at the scene of the crime before they were arrested, police say

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 13, 2017 10:54 AM

Pascagoula police say a woman was at the wrong place at the wrong time before she and two others were arrested Tuesday.

Capt. Doug Adam said in a news release that Pascagoula police received a call regarding some suspicious activity on Industrial Road.

Adams said officers stopped a white SUV driven by Haley Adams, 25, of Escatawpa, who told the officers she was waiting on someone she had dropped off.

K-9 units were dispatched to the scene and two men were found nearby.

Adams, Frank Mullis, 52, of Pascagoula and Johnny Johnson, 50, also of Pascagoula, were all arrested on two counts each of commercial burglary.

Bond has not been set.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

