Donald Luxich, 49, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Luxich, 49, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Luxich, 49, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

Sun Herald

September 13, 2017 10:39 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman
K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 1:15

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase
Man arrested after two-city pursuit 0:45

Man arrested after two-city pursuit

View More Video