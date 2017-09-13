South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

Aaron Rudolph, 25, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery.
Aviana White, 27, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of simple assault on a police officer in the line of duty. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault domestic violence.
Billy Perniciaro, 42, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of burglary of a commercial building. He also was placed on a hold by MDOC.
Christopher Boutwell, 44, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Christopher Pankey, 25, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a bench warrant charge.
Christopher Rigsby, 30, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charge of grand larceny and auto burglary.
David Aldridge, 51, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation warrant for uttering a forgery. He also is on a hold for Hinds County.
Dylan Griffin, 20, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Eugene Toler, 18, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Frank Mullis, 52, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on two charges of burglary of a commercial building.
Gregory Murrell, 43, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for controlled substance violations.
Haley Adams, 25, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on two charges of burglary of a commercial building. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
Jeffrey Grant, 40, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Johnny Johnson, 50, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on two charges of burglary of a commercial building. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
Katelin Martin, 21, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, all others. She also faces a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Kyandre Molten, 22, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery.
Lamonte Harrison, 31, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of receiving stolen property in excess of $500.
Pashun Robinson, 36, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple assault causing bodily injury.
Robert Bourgeois, 19, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for burglary.
Shana Cox, 42, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Tina Dillon, 45, was arrested Sept. 12, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of sale of a controlled substance, morphine.
