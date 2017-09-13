‘Don’t Tase me, I’m pregnant!’ Woman’s plea fails to sway officer with stun gun

More Videos 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman Pause 1:15 K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 0:54 East Central's Brad Cumbest had a breakout game 2:42 What you need to prepare for a hurricane 1:10 Watch action from East Central's win over Jefferson Davis County 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling "Wait, wait, wait, I'm pregnant, I'm pregnant" to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground.

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

