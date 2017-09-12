She took a 75-mile ‘test drive’ from Mobile to her home in Gulfport, official says

A 75-mile test drive from a Mobile car dealership to a Gulfport woman’s home landed her under arrest, an investigator said.
Chasity Leesha Lett, 36, had taken a test drive in a 2010 Chrysler Sebring in Mobile and didn’t return to the dealership with it, Harrison County Sheriff’s Capt. Coley Judy said.
The sheriff’s department was notified that Lett and the car may be in the Crown Hill neighborhood where she lives, Judy said.
“We sent investigators over there and they found her and the car,” he said.
Deputies arrested Lett in the 14000 block of Acadian Avenue.
Mobile police had not yet obtained a warrant for her arrest, he said, so Harrison County investigators arrested her on a charge of receiving stolen property. If Mobile gets a warrant, the case will be turned over and the local charge will be dropped, Judy said.
Lett was booked at the Harrison County jail Monday night. She was released Tuesday morning on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
It was one of two test-drive arrests with a Gulfport connection on Monday.
Joshua Vandiver, 37, of Iuka, was on a test drive in an orange Dodge Challenger on Monday when he left the owner of Kirk’s Auto Sales in Gulfport in a parking lot and fled, police said. Vandiver reportedly damaged the car during a pursuit and was arrested on Firetower Road near Pass Christian.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
