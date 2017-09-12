He stole a seafood truck but that’s not all he’s accused of stealing, police say

More Videos 1:15 K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase Pause 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 0:45 Man arrested after two-city pursuit 1:41 These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase Paramedics and police take man away after he was injured by a Biloxi K-9 unit to end a two-city pursuit. The man is suspected of stealing two vehicles in Biloxi and leading police on a pursuit into D'Iberville, back to Biloxi and back to D'Iberville. Paramedics and police take man away after he was injured by a Biloxi K-9 unit to end a two-city pursuit. The man is suspected of stealing two vehicles in Biloxi and leading police on a pursuit into D'Iberville, back to Biloxi and back to D'Iberville. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

