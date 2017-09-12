More Videos

    Paramedics and police take man away after he was injured by a Biloxi K-9 unit to end a two-city pursuit. The man is suspected of stealing two vehicles in Biloxi and leading police on a pursuit into D'Iberville, back to Biloxi and back to D'Iberville.

Crime

He stole a seafood truck but that’s not all he’s accused of stealing, police say

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

By John Fitzhugh

jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

September 12, 2017 12:28 PM

Officers with Biloxi and D’Iberville police departments went on a wild ride Tuesday morning in pursuit of a man they say stole two vehicles.

Biloxi police Lt. Chris DeBack said Lowrey Roland Webster IV, 38, of Slidell, was arrested on two counts of car jacking and the charges felony eluding.

The pursuit started after a seafood truck at Desportes Seafood was reported stolen. Officers canvassed the area and located the truck in the area of Kensington Drive and Bayview Avenue in Biloxi, where it had been abandoned. Police say Webster then forced an elderly couple from a Chrysler 300 and took off in it. Officers spotted the Chrysler and chased him between D’Iberville and Biloxi.

Biloxi police Maj. Jim Adamo said the pursuit came back to D’Iberville where spikes were placed on Interstate 110. Webster hit the spikes, popping the tires on the right side of the car. He then got of on the Popps Ferry Road exit and abandoned the vehicle. Webster was apprehended by the Biloxi K-9 unit on Highland Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital before being processed at the Harrison County jail.

A witness to the chase said police were “on him like bees on a bowl of honey.”

His bond was set by Justice Judge Albert Fountain at $250,000.

John Fitzhugh: 228-896-2193, @JFitzhughPhoto Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

