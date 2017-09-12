Crime

Woman took taxi after robbing a bank in Ocean Springs, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 12, 2017 11:07 AM

Ocean Springs

Police are looking for a woman who robbed Wells Fargo bank Tuesday morning and left in a taxi.

Bank officials told police the woman gave a teller a note saying she had a gun just before 11 a.m., and the woman left with an undisclosed amount of money in a newer-model yellow taxi.

Police in Ocean Springs and neighboring areas are looking for yellow taxis or anyone with information to help identify and locate the woman.

The bank is on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, and is across the highway from Taylor Lane.

To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or call your nearest law enforcement agency.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:19

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects
Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter 1:47

Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter
Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy 10:47

Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy

View More Video