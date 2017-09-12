Woman took taxi after robbing a bank in Ocean Springs, police say

Police are looking for a woman who robbed Wells Fargo bank Tuesday morning and left in a taxi.
Bank officials told police the woman gave a teller a note saying she had a gun just before 11 a.m., and the woman left with an undisclosed amount of money in a newer-model yellow taxi.
Police in Ocean Springs and neighboring areas are looking for yellow taxis or anyone with information to help identify and locate the woman.
The bank is on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, and is across the highway from Taylor Lane.
To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or call your nearest law enforcement agency.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
