Man arrested after cops got a tip about drug activity on Lucedale street, sheriff says

September 11, 2017 6:14 PM

A tip to Crime Stoppers about illegal activity on a Lucedale street has led to a man’s arrest in a drug distribution investigation, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said.

An investigation by the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force led to the Sept. 5 arrest of Roy Otis Griffin Jr., 40, of Lucedale, Sheriff Keith Havard said in a news release Monday.

Agents found Griffin with 18 grams of meth with an estimated street value of about $1,500, Havard said. He was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.

Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock set Griffin’s bond at $15,000.

Griffin was held being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

He’s not eligible to post bail. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

Havard said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

