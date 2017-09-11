He tried to steal tools but took a purse instead, sheriff’s official says

Deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle at commercial property on Spyder Drive near Pass Christian found a Kiln man walking in the area and arrested him on a burglary charge, a detective said.
Jeremy Peterson was carrying a purse that had a piece of mail with an address associated with the suspicious car, Harrison County Sheriff’s Capt. Coley Judy said.
Investigators believe Peterson had lifted up the garage door at a building at 24101 Spyder on Saturday and tried to steal tools, Judy said. That’s the address of MCC Mechanical, which appears to have gone out of business at that location.
Peterson was walking from the vehicle on Interstate 10 when he was arrested a couple of miles from his home, Judy said.
Peterson was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $30,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Judy said the case is still under investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments