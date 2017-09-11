Cash and a gun were taken from Bay St. Louis nightclub, police say

A Bay St. Louis man was arrested Wednesday for breaking into a local nightclub and taking cash and a gun from the business office, police said.
Bay Police Investigator Jeff Hendrix said Friday that Felix Molina, 22, was arrested on a charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Hendrix said police received a report of a burglary at a local nightclub on Monday.
"When the employees arrived for work on Monday, they noticed that someone had broken in the evening before," Hendrix said. "There was forced entry and some money and a .38 caliber pistol were taken from the business office."
During the course of the investigation, Molina was identified as a suspect, Hendrix said.
Police made contact with Molina on Wednesday and he had the stolen gun in his possession, officials said.
Molina was in possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest, Hendrix said.
Molina was arrested without incident and taken to the Hancock County Jail.
He posted a $25,000 bond Thursday.
It is unclear if police have recovered any of the cash taken in the robbery. Hendrix said the case is still under investigation.
