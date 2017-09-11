Marreo Patrick Brown Sr., 44, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, on a charge of grand larceny.
Marreo Patrick Brown Sr., 44, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, on a charge of grand larceny.
Marreo Patrick Brown Sr., 44, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, on a charge of grand larceny.

Crime

He was stopped for a traffic violation in a golf cart. Cops say it was reported stolen.

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

September 11, 2017 2:36 PM

A Sunday drive in a golf cart on Firetower Road ended in a Pass Christian man being arrested on a grand larceny charge, the sheriff said.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Marreo Brown, 44, was detained during a traffic stop on Firetower Road at Meaut Road on Sunday.

During the traffic stop, deputies were advised that the golf cart had been reported stolen. The victim arrived on scene to recover the cart and identify Brown as the person who stole it. Peterson said the victim had received information from others who said Brown had arrived at their residence driving the golf cart.

Brown was taken to Harrison County jail. He’s held on $25,000 bond set by Justice Judge Brandon Ladner.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:19

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects
Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter 1:47

Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter
Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy 10:47

Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy

View More Video