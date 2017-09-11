He was stopped for a traffic violation in a golf cart. Cops say it was reported stolen.

A Sunday drive in a golf cart on Firetower Road ended in a Pass Christian man being arrested on a grand larceny charge, the sheriff said.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Marreo Brown, 44, was detained during a traffic stop on Firetower Road at Meaut Road on Sunday.
During the traffic stop, deputies were advised that the golf cart had been reported stolen. The victim arrived on scene to recover the cart and identify Brown as the person who stole it. Peterson said the victim had received information from others who said Brown had arrived at their residence driving the golf cart.
Brown was taken to Harrison County jail. He’s held on $25,000 bond set by Justice Judge Brandon Ladner.
