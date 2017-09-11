Kendrick Norwood and Charles Prince
Crime

Two men charged with rape, kidnapping of Ole Miss student, police say

By Harold Gater and Therese Apel

ClarionLedger.com

September 11, 2017 2:17 PM

Two men are facing rape and kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of a University of Mississippi student on Sunday.

District Attorney John Champion said Charles Roger Prince, 34, and Kedrick Kevon Norwood, 28, both of Panola County, are charged with one count of kidnapping and rape each.

Authorities said Norwood and Prince are on parole. Norwood had served time on charges of simple assault of a police officer and grand larceny, and Prince was convicted of sale of cocaine.

Police said an Ole Miss student and a friend got into a vehicle with two men on the Oxford Square at around 1:11 a.m., according to a Oxford Police Department news release. The Clarion-Ledger does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes.

After riding around for about an hour, the victim and her friend got out of the vehicle but the victim got back in the vehicle on a Lafayette County road. The friend was found about 2:30 a.m. by a Lafayette County deputy. The victim was reported missing around 5:45 a.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a house in Panola County, Oxford police said in a release. She was held against her will at that location.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a tip led the Panola County Sheriff’s Department to the victim.

Prince and Norwood were taken into custody by the Panola County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Dennis Darby said the two men are known to his department.

"We're familiar with them," he said. "They've been around."

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story identified the victim because she was reported as a missing person earlier in the day. Once authorities reported the sex crime accusation, the victim's name was removed from the story.

