Crime

This is not a test: Customer enjoyed Dodge Charger for 40 minutes until he was caught.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 11, 2017 11:31 AM

Gulfport

A man police say was taking a test drive in an orange Dodge Charger and disappeared with the car for nearly 40 minutes has been taken into custody.

The man, whose name has not been released yet, and the car were found later Monday morning on Firetower Road.

The man was taking a test drive when he drove off from a McDonald’s restaurant on Cowan Road, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

The driver was expected to get out of the car and swap seats with the sales rep, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

Instead, the driver took off at 11:01 a.m., heading north on Mississippi 605, Bromen said.

A motorist soon notified police that an orange Dodge Charger “was blowing him off the road” on Wolf River Road. The driver reportedly was traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph.

At 11:36 a.m., several people reported they saw the car on Firetower Road. The car was stopped and it didn’t appear anyone was in it.

Harrison County deputy sheriffs responded and found the driver.

The man’s name has not yet been released. It’s likely he faces an auto theft or grand larceny charge.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:19

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects
Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter 1:47

Mother has a message for 'child predator' who filmed her 4-year-old daughter
Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy 10:47

Sheriff answers questions concerning shooting of Harrison County deputy

View More Video