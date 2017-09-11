This is not a test: Customer enjoyed Dodge Charger for 40 minutes until he was caught.

A man police say was taking a test drive in an orange Dodge Charger and disappeared with the car for nearly 40 minutes has been taken into custody.
The man, whose name has not been released yet, and the car were found later Monday morning on Firetower Road.
The man was taking a test drive when he drove off from a McDonald’s restaurant on Cowan Road, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The driver was expected to get out of the car and swap seats with the sales rep, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Instead, the driver took off at 11:01 a.m., heading north on Mississippi 605, Bromen said.
A motorist soon notified police that an orange Dodge Charger “was blowing him off the road” on Wolf River Road. The driver reportedly was traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph.
At 11:36 a.m., several people reported they saw the car on Firetower Road. The car was stopped and it didn’t appear anyone was in it.
Harrison County deputy sheriffs responded and found the driver.
The man’s name has not yet been released. It’s likely he faces an auto theft or grand larceny charge.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
