Vernon Keith Robinson, 48, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction while off bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

September 10, 2017 12:53 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

