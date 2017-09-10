South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

Elizabeth Diane Jones, 37, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a charge of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charges of simple domestic violence, no insurance, suspended driver’s license and expired tag.
Alexey Bello, 38, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail Sept., 9, 2017, for a private transport company on an unspecified charge.
Brandon Michael Clodfelter, 24, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a charge of domestic violence third offense.
Bura Lamont Hall, 43, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 on a probation warrant on a burglary conviction.
Charles Edward Rogers Jr., 49, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Christian Priest Goldsmith, 25, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, for a private transport company on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Marvin Wells, 30, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a parole warrant from a burglary conviction and a contempt of court charge.
Cleo Charles Clemons Jr., 35, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor charges of suspended driver's license, no insurance and expired tag.
Colton Ryan Sanders, 26, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2107, on a charge of auto burglary and an NCIC hit.
Cory Joseph Favre Sr., 35, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Dakota Ogden, 26, was held at the Harrison County jail overnight Sept. 9, 2017, for a private transport company on an unspecified charge.
Donald Westley Matheny, 43, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a bench warrant for a felony charge of escape.
Gwendolyn Henderson, 55, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail Sept. 9, 2017, for a private transport company on a court order on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jeramie Marrero, 36, was held at the Harrison County jail overnight Sept. 9, 2017, for a private transport company on an unspecified charge.
Joshua Matthew Miller, 26, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
Manuel Menendez, 28, was held at the Harrison County jail overnight Sept. 9, 2017, for a private transport company on an unspecified charge.
Matthew Jeffrey Kaltenbaugh, 37, was arrested by the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth.
Nicole Suzette Krost, 39, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth.
Richard Shane Ellis, 42, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
